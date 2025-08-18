Monarchs Rule! Exhibit

× Expand Sky Meadoes State Park Staff/Volunteer By collecting monarch eggs and caterpillars to raise in captivity, we are improving their chances of surviving to the butterfly stage; aiding this endangered species.

Aug. 18, 2025 10:00 a.m. - Sept. 21, 2025 5:00 p.m.

By collecting monarch eggs and caterpillars to raise in captivity, we are improving their chances of surviving to the butterfly stage; aiding this endangered species. Sky Meadows State Park has joined the national Save the Monarch initiative and is raising Monarch caterpillars collected in the park. Stop by the park Visitor Center to see the amazing transformation of Monarch caterpillars into butterflies and learn how you can help this royal species at home. If you're lucky, you might get to witness the release of a monarch butterfly, and the beginning of its migratory journey.

Visitor Center hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov