Monarch Day

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area

Habitat loss has caused monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers, especially migratory monarchs. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect milkweed, monarch caterpillars, and eggs to raise in the park's Visitor Center. Learn how to protect this species by raising monarchs, improving their habitat, and participating in citizen science projects for this at-risk pollinator.

The program will begin with a lecture on Landscaping for Monarch Butterflies by Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Directly following, join in monarch egg and caterpillar collection on an approximately 1.5-mile walk. Milkweed plants are located in high grassy areas; long pants and closed-toe shoes are highly encouraged. Water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended.

$10/car parking fee.