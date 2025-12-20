× Expand CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry Book cover

Join the Moms Lit Society: Books After Bedtime, a Quarterly Gathering for Moms to Relax, Connect, and Discuss Powerful Books by Women Authors

CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine is thrilled to launch Moms Lit Society: Books After Bedtime—a quarterly book club designed to help you relax, recharge, and connect with other thoughtful women in our community. Whether you’re a bookworm, audiobook lover, or just in it for the laughs, this is your space. Slow down and savor the simple pleasure of a great story.

And the best part? Every title we read is written by a Virginia woman author, shining a spotlight on incredible local talent.

December 9, 2025: Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry by Sarah Read (Rescheduled: January 16, 6:30 pm)

March 10, 2026: Without You Here by Jody Hesler

May 12, 2026: The Keeper of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson

Learn more about taking time for you in Your Happiness Toolkit: Tips for Parents and Self-Serenity

CharlottesvilleFamily connects you with what matters most! From education resources and school guides, to family health advice, to seasonal activities in and around Cville, we cover it all. Don’t miss a thing—sign up for our free CharlottesvilleFamily e-Mag and get the latest straight to your inbox. And don’t miss the chance to meet our talented local partners who bring these resources to life.