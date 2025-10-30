× Expand CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine Moms Lit Society Logo

A Quarterly Gathering for Moms to Relax, Connect, and Discuss Powerful Books by Women Authors

CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine is thrilled to launch Moms Lit Society: Books After Bedtime—a quarterly book club designed to help you relax, recharge, and connect with other thoughtful women in our community. Whether you’re a bookworm, audiobook lover, or just in it for the laughs and camaraderie, this is your space to slow down and savor the simple pleasure of a great story.

And the best part? Every title we read is written by a Virginia woman author, shining a spotlight on incredible local talent.

March 10, 2026: Without You Here by Jody Hesler