Mistletoe Market Craft Show

The Mistletoe Market, a special showcase of local crafters, has been a local favorite for many years. Sponsored by Mountain Regional Arts & Crafts Guild, it features many local artists and crafters in an indoor setting with loads of parking, desserts available, and some of the most creative people in our area.

Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Admission: $3; children under 12 - free