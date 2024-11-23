Mistletoe Market Craft Show

Union County Agriscience Building 22 Lovell Drive, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

The Mistletoe Market is a fabulous Christmas Arts and Crafts Show always the week before Thanksgiving. It has been sponsored by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild for several years.  In 2023 we moved to a new location at  the Agriscience Building  in Blairsville,Ga.  Lots of space for vendors and patrons and parking!

Nov. 23: 9 to 4   

Nov. 24 : 10 to 4

Info

Festivals & Fairs
706-896-0932
