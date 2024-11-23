Mistletoe Market Craft Show

× Expand Blairsville Union County Chamber of Commerce

The Mistletoe Market is a fabulous Christmas Arts and Crafts Show always the week before Thanksgiving. It has been sponsored by the Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild for several years. In 2023 we moved to a new location at the Agriscience Building in Blairsville,Ga. Lots of space for vendors and patrons and parking!

Nov. 23: 9 to 4

Nov. 24 : 10 to 4