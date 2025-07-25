Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Nature and Forest Therapy at Grandfather Mountain

×

Join Mattie Decker, a certified forest therapy guide for a relaxing 2 to 2.5-hour stroll through the forest at Grandfather Mountain. Through a series of invitations, you will have an opportunity to focus on being present in the moment, deepening your connection with nature and community and enjoying the many gifts nature has to offer. This event costs $40 for general admission and $34 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 20 participants.