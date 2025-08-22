Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences

to

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Join Mattie Decker, a certified forest therapy guide for a forest bathing retreat at Grandfather Mountain. Through a series of invitations, you will have an opportunity to focus on being present in the moment, deepening your connection with nature and community and enjoying the many gifts nature has to offer. This course allows participants to bring whatever items they please to express themselves (e.g., musical instrument, camera, journal, art, etc.) in order to form a deeper connection to nature. This event costs $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 15 participants.

Info

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646
Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences - 2025-08-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences - 2025-08-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences - 2025-08-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences - 2025-08-22 10:00:00 ical