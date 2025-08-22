Mindfulness and Well-being Series: Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences

×

Join Mattie Decker, a certified forest therapy guide for a forest bathing retreat at Grandfather Mountain. Through a series of invitations, you will have an opportunity to focus on being present in the moment, deepening your connection with nature and community and enjoying the many gifts nature has to offer. This course allows participants to bring whatever items they please to express themselves (e.g., musical instrument, camera, journal, art, etc.) in order to form a deeper connection to nature. This event costs $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 15 participants.