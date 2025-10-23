× Expand Explore Elkin Milltown Get Down 2025

Milltown Get Down is a two-day music festival in downtown Elkin, NC, featuring multiple stages and a stacked lineup of national and regional acts. With food trucks, unique vendors, and a small town atmosphere, it’s the kind of weekend that brings people together and leaves you wanting more.

Whether you’re here for the music, the good times, or just an excuse to spend a weekend in one of North Carolina’s coolest small towns, Milltown Get Down delivers. Grab a chair, bring your crew, and get ready to experience Elkin like never before.

For lineup, ticket, and festival information, visit milltowngetdown.com