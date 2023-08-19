Miller & Pardue
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Miller and Pardue
Miller & Pardue’s free-range acoustic roots music is well-burnished by years of playing good songs for good audiences. The duo draws on the deep well of the American songbook to include selections from old-time, folk, bluegrass, early country, swing, and many other genres. Tight vocal harmonies are a hallmark of their signature sound.
