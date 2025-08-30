Mile High Kite Festival

Beech Mountain Kite Field 400 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina 28604

Go fly a kite ... at the Mile High Kite Festival, that is!  The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce will present its annual kite festival August 30, 2025, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beech Mountain Kite Field next to Brick Oven Pizzeria.  The festival will include kite flying and cool demonstrations, food vendors, and musical performances!

The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commer will provide free kites to kids under 13 while supplies last.

