Rose Center & Council for the Arts is announcing their upcoming Midsummer Social, an elegant evening of art, music, and celebration taking place on Friday, July 11 at 6:30 PM. This fast-paced fundraiser will benefit Rose Center’s youth arts education programs.

Local and regional artists are invited to be a part of the magic by donating a piece of original art. Participating artists will receive a discounted ticket to the event and Rose Center can only sell as many tickets as there are contributing artworks. The deadline to submit art and receive the discounted ticket is June 27.

Regular tickets are $50 per person and for artists contributing they are $25. Guests at the Midsummer Social will enjoy live jazz music, live art demonstrations, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne, a cash bar, and a variety of silent and live auction items.

This unique fundraiser blends the elegance of a social evening with the heart of community support. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, mingle with fellow art lovers, and enjoy an unforgettable night while supporting the next generation of artists in the Lakeway area.

Businesses and individuals who share a passion for the youth arts education can join Tarr Chevrolet, Morristown Utilities, Colortech, Visions by Vicki, and West End Recreation in sponsoring Midsummer Social. For more information or to donate artwork, please contact Sally Roberts at (423) 581-4330 or events@rosecenter.org.

Rose Center, located at 442 W 2nd North Street in Morristown, is a nonprofit arts organization hosting classes, concerts, a professional art gallery, a local artists' shop, and business and party rentals. More information about Rose Center’s programs is available at rosecenter.org or by calling 423-581-4330. Rose Center receives support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and United Way.