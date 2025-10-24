× Expand The Horse Shoe Farm Michelin Moments: A Private Dining Experience with Chefs Seth Blumenthal

Experience an unforgettable evening of refined cuisine as Michelin-experienced Chef Seth Blumenthal and partner Chef Camila Olarte present a multi-course tasting menu that showcases their exceptional technique, all at The Silo Cookhouse! With experience in Michelin-starred kitchens including Le Jardinier in New York and Alter in Miami, Chef Seth Blumenthal is known for his refined, ingredient-driven style and will bring this expertise to The Silo Cookhouse’s intimate, open-kitchen setting. Chef Camila Olarte, has led culinary operations at Faena Hotel Miami Beach and refined her craft working in notable restaurants like The Surf Club Restaurant.