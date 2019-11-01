Merry Morganton Christmas

Friday, November 1 12:00-7:30pm and Saturday, November 2 9:00am-4:00pm

300 Collet Street - $2.00 admission or bring in 3 Non-perishable items and get in free.

Thank you for your interest in the 1st ever Merry Morganton Christmas Show 2019, located at Collett Street Recreation Center. Event Host, Angela Medford, of Angie's Adorable Accents, has been part of the craft circuit for over 15 years. Angela Medford has several awards, as best of show. Collett Street Recreation has been the site for numerous Craft shows in the past, and has welcomed several thousand at each and every show. Merry Morganton Christmas looks to continue that tradition, by bringing you top notch vendors, from Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Hickory, and many more places.

For information, visit: https://merrymorgantonchristmas.com/ or email merrymorgantonchristmas@gmail.com

Vendors must complete application before purchasing booth.