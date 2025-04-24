MerleFest
MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College and to celebrate ‘traditional plus’ music.
We are about the MUSIC, MOMENTS and MEMORIES!
The MUSIC of MerleFest was best explained by Doc himself: “When Merle and I started out we called our music ‘traditional plus’, meaning the traditional music of the Appalachian region plus whatever other styles we were in the mood to play. Since the beginning, the people of the college and I have agreed that the music of MerleFest is ‘traditional plus’.”
The MOMENTS of MerleFest are those unique experiences that only happen here. It may be two musicians you never expected to see collaborating, a shooting star over the Watson Stage during an evening’s closing set, or that one set that seems to have touched everyone in the audience.
The MEMORIES of MerleFest include the memory of Eddy Merle Watson, who we honor each day with “The Tribute to Merle” and the new memories we create each year we come together to celebrate MerleFest. Fond memories we will always cherish are those of Doc and his unending contributions to the festival, the college and the music world. At MerleFest, fans would always flock when Doc graced the stage with his amazing flat-picking style, rich baritone voice and humble presence…a presence that will always be missed.
MerleFest, considered one of the premier music festivals in the country, serves as an annual homecoming for musicians and music fans. Held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music legend Doc Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of music based on the traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including bluegrass and old-time music, and expanded to include Americana, country, blues, rock and many other styles. The festival hosts numerous artists, performing on 12 stages during the course of the four-day event. The annual event has become the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.
Talent Submission: MerleFest proactively selects talent through its Artist Relations Team and does not accept or respond to unsolicited talent submissions (including email, voice mail, and snail mail).
Whether you are a first timer or have been coming since 1988, arriving at a huge music festival can be intimidating. Below is some information and helpful hints that will help in planning a great weekend.
- Parking is free and free shuttle service is provided to and from the lots directly to the front gates of the festival.
- ADA approved equipment is allowed. All stages are accessible by wheelchair; however, the festival grounds contain steep hills and challenging terrain and may not be easily navigated.
- Please take care walking around the festival property. In some areas the ground is uneven and hillsides can be slippery.
- No alcohol, smoking, vaping, or drug use is permitted.
- No personal tents, canopies, or chairs that block the view for other attendees. Small infant domes are allowed provided they do not obstruct the view of others.
- Large umbrellas including beach or patio umbrellas are not allowed.
- No pets (unless you have an approved ADA service animal).
- Chairs and/or blankets can help with seating.
- We are in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and April is a tricky month. Bring clothes for all seasons…and raingear just in case.
- We have 12 stages and 4 days of music. Pace yourself!
- We have ATM machines and some of our vendors offer charging stations for your phones.
- The MerleFest app will help you plan your entire 4 days of music. Download it before you get here using the links below.
- EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS: Please download the MerleFest App to receive real time updates regarding weather related and other emergencies. These ALL CAPS notifications are received regardless of push notification settings and are reserved for only the most urgent communications such as severe weather, emergencies or info related to a missing child. We encourage all festival attendees to take advantage of this effort to enhance safety measures at MerleFest.
- INCLEMENT WEATHER POLICY: MerleFest is held rain or shine, however in some isolated instances evacuation to seek shelter may be necessary. In the event of a weather related emergency programming will be interrupted and announcements will be made from active stages regarding safety procedures. In the event of lightning or severe weather attendees will be directed to seek shelter indoors. Campus buildings will be made available for use as deemed necessary.