Memorial Day Parade & Festival

to

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512

The Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival is an annual event held Memorial Day Weekend in Downtown Blairsville. 

This year's festival opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and kicks off with an old-fashioned parade at 10:30 a.m.  The festival consists of arts and crafts unique to the region and, of course, live music.  Rain or shine, we'll have live music in and around the Square both Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!     

Info

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Memorial Day Parade & Festival - 2025-05-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Memorial Day Parade & Festival - 2025-05-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Memorial Day Parade & Festival - 2025-05-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Memorial Day Parade & Festival - 2025-05-24 00:00:00 ical