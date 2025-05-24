Memorial Day Parade & Festival

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Blairsville

The Spring Arts, Crafts & Music Festival is an annual event held Memorial Day Weekend in Downtown Blairsville.

This year's festival opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and kicks off with an old-fashioned parade at 10:30 a.m. The festival consists of arts and crafts unique to the region and, of course, live music. Rain or shine, we'll have live music in and around the Square both Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!