Memorial Day Cookout at The Silo Cookhouse

This Memorial Day Weekend, guests and locals can flock to The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm on Sunday, May 25 for a festive cookout featuring live music, lawn games, and a backyard summer grill menu. Highlights include American classics like burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ chicken, plus grilled shrimp skewers, grilled squash, couscous salad, and even ice cream brownie bars and homemade popsicles to end the night on a sweet note. Tickets start at $80/adult and $50/kid.

