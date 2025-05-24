Memorial Day Car Show
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Courtesy Memorial Day Car Show
Annual Memorial Day Car Show will be held at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Pre-Registration is $25.00 & $30 at the Gate.
Trophies will be given for Top 15, Top Ford, Top GM, Top Mopar, Top Truck, farthest traveled, Top Street Rod, Most Original and GRHOF Best in Show.
Vendor/crafter space will be available.
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family