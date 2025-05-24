× Expand Courtesy Memorial Day Car Show

Annual Memorial Day Car Show will be held at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Registration is $25.00 & $30 at the Gate.

Trophies will be given for Top 15, Top Ford, Top GM, Top Mopar, Top Truck, farthest traveled, Top Street Rod, Most Original and GRHOF Best in Show.

Vendor/crafter space will be available.