Memorial Day Car Show

to

Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Annual Memorial Day Car Show will be held at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Registration is $25.00 & $30 at the Gate.

Trophies will be given for Top 15, Top Ford, Top GM, Top Mopar, Top Truck, farthest traveled, Top Street Rod, Most Original and GRHOF Best in Show.

Vendor/crafter space will be available.

Info

Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
706-216-7223
to
Google Calendar - Memorial Day Car Show - 2025-05-24 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Memorial Day Car Show - 2025-05-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Memorial Day Car Show - 2025-05-24 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Memorial Day Car Show - 2025-05-24 08:00:00 ical