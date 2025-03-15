Meltdown Games

Appalachian Ski Mountain 940 Ski Mountain Road , Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Winter isn’t over until we say it is! Join us for one last weekend of end-of-the-season silliness! Cardboard Box Derbies, Terrain Park Events, and our signature Pond Skim / Costume Contest are just part of the fun!

All events are FREE to enter with purchase of a ski ticket. Same day registration for all events is offered in the Alpine Ski Shop.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
