Meltdown Games

Winter isn’t over until we say it is! Join us for one last weekend of end-of-the-season silliness! Cardboard Box Derbies, Terrain Park Events, and our signature Pond Skim / Costume Contest are just part of the fun!

All events are FREE to enter with purchase of a ski ticket. Same day registration for all events is offered in the Alpine Ski Shop.