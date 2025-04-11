× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, Apr 11-19 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre, inside the Performing Arts building.

From the creators of Broadway sensation, THE PRODUCERS, comes this monster musical comedy, adapted from the legendary film. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick brings his own monster to life. Scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment! Recommended for ages 15+ for sexual innuendo and mild language.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a one-of-a-kind, nationally-recognized collaboration between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.