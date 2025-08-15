× Expand Courtesy Meet the Mountains

Ever paddled a kayak or paddle board, cast a fly rod, or ridden a mountain bike over an obstacle course? Gain the confidence of an experienced outdoor enthusiast through the numerous activities found at the Meet the Mountains Festival. Located at the Winged Deer Park Lakefront in Johnson City, TN, you can find the gear, people and resources to help navigate through Northeast Tennessee's vast and world-class natural outdoor recreational landscape.

This free festival takes place in August at the Winged Deer Park Lakefront, Johnson City, TN. The festival serves as a showcase of Northeast Tennessee’s outdoor recreation assets. It provides a one-stop shop to explore our region’s outdoor opportunities. By increasing awareness of our natural assets and encouraging healthy and active lifestyles, the Meet the Mountains Festival Committee hopes this festival contributes to the growth of our outdoor recreation economy. The Meet the Mountains Festival Committee invites you to be part of making a positive impact in our region by participating in any or all of the activities bundled together for this annual event.

THREE ZONES -- ENDLESS ADVENTURE

The festival is divided into three zones, each full of fun and adventure for you to discover!