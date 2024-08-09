This free festival takes place in August at Winged Deer Park, Johnson City, TN. The festival serves as a showcase of Northeast Tennessee’s outdoor recreation assets. It provides a one-stop shop to explore our region’s outdoor opportunities. By increasing awareness of our natural assets and encouraging healthy and active lifestyles, the Meet the Mountains Festival Committee hopes this festival contributes to the growth of our outdoor recreation economy. The Meet the Mountains Festival Committee invites you to be part of making a positive impact in our region by participating in any or all of the activities bundled together for this annual event.