Meet the Beekeepers

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

What's that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS - online at https://bonsbees.com/) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive construction to honey extraction. Learn how to set up and care for your own hives using historic and modern agricultural techniques.

$10/car parking fee.

Additional dates:

Aug. 5, 2023. 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 2, 2023. 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.