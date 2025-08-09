McLain Family Band at Carter Family Fold

× Expand Courtesy Carter Family Fold

Come to the Carter Family Fold August 9, 2025, and enjoy an evening of bluegrass music by the McLain Family Band! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members and recipients of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award, the McLain Family Band has become internationally known as one of the most spontaneous, creative, and spirited groups performing original and traditional bluegrass music.

Since 1968, the McLain Family Band has performed in 64 countries and all 50 states. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, and the Grand Ole Opry.