× Expand Robert Elam, Tourism Staff Berea's Mayor Bruce Fraley before the annual Christmas tree lighting in Old Town Berea

Who else loves the winter holiday season? We hope you plan to join us for our annual tree lighting and Mayor’s Merry Mingling Event for November 29, 2025. Event time from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Old Town Artisan Village area of Berea. Think campfires, caroling, hot cocoa, marshmallow roasting, and SANTA…This is going to be the most memorable conclusion to your favorite shopping day of the year – Shop Small Saturday!

#shopsmallshoplocal