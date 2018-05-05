Mayberry Days

Westminster, SC Westminster, South Carolina

When the Dogwoods and Azaleas are blooming and Spring is in the air, it's time...  historic Main Street comes alive with faces, vehicles and characters known around the world from the 1960s television program "The Andy Griffith Show".  A cast of look-a-like tribute artists including Barney, Gomer, Goober, Floyd, Otis, Howard, Ernest T. Bass, Thelma Lou, Little Ernest T., Andelina and the gang mingle among festival visitors handing out "citations" and autographed photos.

Westminster, SC
