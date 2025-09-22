× Expand Courtesy Mayberry Days

Mayberry Days® is a festival for the whole family with activities and events for the fans who long for the days when life was simple and the sheriff didn't carry a gun. Enjoy a bottle of pop while playing checkers, relax to music from many local bands playing the same songs that Andy grew up with and performed on The Andy Griffith Show.

From the first concert to "The Emmett" golf tournament on Thursday to eating a porkchop sandwich to singing along on the last song at the Mayberry Days Chapel on Sunday morning, there is something for everyone in the family. The Surry Arts Council and City of Mount Airy welcome fans of all ages and from all around the world to Mayberry Days. Make plans now to attend this family-friendly festival and enjoy days filled with the Mayberry spirit.

Mayberry Days events take place at or around the Andy Griffith Playhouse, in the Historic Earle Theatre, in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre (below the museum), at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, and inside the new Arts Center unless otherwise noted in the schedule. The Surry Arts Council venues are within walking distance of each other, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothes (the festival goes on, rain or shine). There is limited free parking in the numerous municipal lots downtown for the early birds.

Only service animals are permitted at Surry Arts Council venues, including the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Pets are not permitted. Please read for more information.

Be sure to come visit Mount Airy during other times of the year as well. The Andy Griffith Museum is open 7 days a week and the Surry Arts Council has events going on throughout the year, so there are plenty of reasons to return.

Tickets are now available for 2025 shows. Don't wait until the last minute before they are sold out!