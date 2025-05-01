May is Hike on Month at Beech Mountain

× Expand Beech Mountain TDA Hit the trails in May at Beech Mountain

Gear up for an Adventure in May During Beech Mountain’s Hike On Month

Each May, Beech Mountain celebrates its fantastic trail system as Hike On month with guided hikes and giveaways at the Visitor’s Center.

A trekker’s haven, the area provides adventurers of all ages and skill levels many wonders to uncover around the mountain from the scenic vistas of the Emerald Outback trail park to beautiful, maintained trails. During a spring trek, hikers can take in waterfalls, wildlife, and wildflowers. Visitors can make a full weekend of forest exploration with a variety of lodging options from condos, chalets, and private homes to quaint inns & lodges, with budget friendly pricing.

Hike On Month Highlights:

• A comprehensive Hiking Guide https://beechmtn.com/hiking/ providing trail recommendations for all skill levels and tips. A different trail will be featured each week.

• Giveaways at Visitors Center: Free map, water bottles, decals, and hike on! friendship bracelets

• A grand finale event – the Beech Mountain Naturalist Rally on May 31 with featured hikes, talks and programs.