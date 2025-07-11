Master Musicians Festival

Somerset Community College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky

The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from Celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.  

The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.

Festival Information

  • Kids 12 and under admitted free.
  • Free parking
  • Friday gates open 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday gates open 11:30 a.m.
  • All showtimes are approximate
  • On-site shade tents are provided.
  • A variety of concessions will be available, or you can bring a picnic.
  • Arts & crafts for sale
  • Free kids camp
  • Persons with Disabilities Assistance is available. Contact us at least 24 hours prior to festival opening.
  • Somerset Community College campus is tobacco-free.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
