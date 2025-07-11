Master Musicians Festival
Somerset Community College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky
The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from Celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.
The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.
Festival Information
- Kids 12 and under admitted free.
- Free parking
- Friday gates open 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday gates open 11:30 a.m.
- All showtimes are approximate
- On-site shade tents are provided.
- A variety of concessions will be available, or you can bring a picnic.
- Arts & crafts for sale
- Free kids camp
- Persons with Disabilities Assistance is available. Contact us at least 24 hours prior to festival opening.
- Somerset Community College campus is tobacco-free.