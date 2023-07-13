Master Musicians Festival

Non-Profit Board Keeps Ticket Prices Low

The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.  

The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.

Master Musicians Festival Leadership

Executive Director

Tiffany Finley

2023 Board of Directors

Julie Harris-President

Forrest Spillman-Vice President

Angi Brown-Treasurer

Farrah Dobbs-Secretary

Rosemary Bray

Billy Bolin

Yovany Pino

Sarah Cahill

Corey Godsey

Jimmy Franklin

Rhonda Hatfield-Jeffers

Ryan Adams

Stefan Brown

Contact Info

Master Musicians Festival

P.O. Box 1212

Somerset, Kentucky 42502

Questions

For questions regarding ticketing call Eventbrite at 888-810-2063.

For questions regarding general information e-mail mastermusiciansfestival@gmail.com.

Festival Location

Festival Field on the Campus of Somerset Community College

808 Monticello Street

Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Ticket Information

Festival Information

  • KIDS 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FREE.
  • Free parking.
  • No outside alcohol will be permitted. Coolers subject to inspection.
  • No pets, except service dogs.
  • All showtimes are approximate.
  • No shade tents or umbrellas permitted; on-site shade tents are provided.
  • A variety of concessions will be available or you can bring a picnic.
  • Arts & crafts for sale.
  • Free Kids Camp provided by the Shine House
  • Persons with Disabilities Assistance is available. Contact us at least 24 hours prior to festival opening.
  • Somerset Community College campus is tobacco-free.

Community and Lodging Information

Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Refund Policy

All ticket sales are final. No Refunds. Tickets are non-transferrable.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
