Master Musicians Festival
to
Somerset 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky
Master Musicians Festival
Non-Profit Board Keeps Ticket Prices Low
The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.
The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.
Master Musicians Festival Leadership
Executive Director
Tiffany Finley
2023 Board of Directors
Julie Harris-President
Forrest Spillman-Vice President
Angi Brown-Treasurer
Farrah Dobbs-Secretary
Rosemary Bray
Billy Bolin
Yovany Pino
Sarah Cahill
Corey Godsey
Jimmy Franklin
Rhonda Hatfield-Jeffers
Ryan Adams
Stefan Brown
Contact Info
Master Musicians Festival
P.O. Box 1212
Somerset, Kentucky 42502
Questions
For questions regarding ticketing call Eventbrite at 888-810-2063.
For questions regarding general information e-mail mastermusiciansfestival@gmail.com.
Festival Location
Festival Field on the Campus of Somerset Community College
808 Monticello Street
Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Ticket Information
- Weekend pass: $100 at gate, buy here
- Children 12 & younger FREE with ticket-holding adult.
- Performance will be held rain or shine.
- Order tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-musicians-festival-2023-tickets-482003935747?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Festival Information
- KIDS 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FREE.
- Free parking.
- No outside alcohol will be permitted. Coolers subject to inspection.
- No pets, except service dogs.
- All showtimes are approximate.
- No shade tents or umbrellas permitted; on-site shade tents are provided.
- A variety of concessions will be available or you can bring a picnic.
- Arts & crafts for sale.
- Free Kids Camp provided by the Shine House
- Persons with Disabilities Assistance is available. Contact us at least 24 hours prior to festival opening.
- Somerset Community College campus is tobacco-free.
Community and Lodging Information
Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Refund Policy
All ticket sales are final. No Refunds. Tickets are non-transferrable.