Non-Profit Board Keeps Ticket Prices Low

The Master Musicians Festival endeavors each year to bring a wide variety of multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-racial music to our eclectic stage – from the blues to bluegrass, from celtic to Haitian roots, from rock ‘n’ roll to jazz to progressive newgrass to country to Americana and everything in between – for the best ticket price around.

The Master Musicians Festival is led by a non-profit, all-volunteer board of directors made up of artist, educators, business leaders, and other community-minded citizens dedicated to bringing musical excellence to rural Kentucky.

Master Musicians Festival Leadership

Executive Director

Tiffany Finley

2023 Board of Directors

Julie Harris-President

Forrest Spillman-Vice President

Angi Brown-Treasurer

Farrah Dobbs-Secretary

Rosemary Bray

Billy Bolin

Yovany Pino

Sarah Cahill

Corey Godsey

Jimmy Franklin

Rhonda Hatfield-Jeffers

Ryan Adams

Stefan Brown

Contact Info

Master Musicians Festival

P.O. Box 1212

Somerset, Kentucky 42502

Questions

For questions regarding ticketing call Eventbrite at 888-810-2063.

For questions regarding general information e-mail mastermusiciansfestival@gmail.com.

Festival Location

Festival Field on the Campus of Somerset Community College

808 Monticello Street

Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Ticket Information

Weekend pass: $100 at gate, buy here

Children 12 & younger FREE with ticket-holding adult.

Performance will be held rain or shine.

Order tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-musicians-festival-2023-tickets-482003935747?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Festival Information

KIDS 12 AND UNDER ADMITTED FREE.

Free parking.

No outside alcohol will be permitted. Coolers subject to inspection.

No pets, except service dogs.

All showtimes are approximate.

No shade tents or umbrellas permitted; on-site shade tents are provided.

A variety of concessions will be available or you can bring a picnic.

Arts & crafts for sale.

Free Kids Camp provided by the Shine House

Persons with Disabilities Assistance is available. Contact us at least 24 hours prior to festival opening.

Somerset Community College campus is tobacco-free.

Community and Lodging Information

Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Refund Policy

All ticket sales are final. No Refunds. Tickets are non-transferrable.