MASS Bash
to
Massanutten Resort 4616 Massanutten Dr., Massanutten, Virginia 22840
×
Massanutten Resort Marketing
Join us to kick off your Labor Day weekend at MASS Bash!
Kick off your Labor Day weekend and give Summer the send off it deserves with live music from Sandy B & the Allstars, Virginia Man, and Will Overman! Featuring a wine & beer garden, food vendors, kids activities, and more.
Info
Massanutten Resort 4616 Massanutten Dr., Massanutten, Virginia 22840
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs