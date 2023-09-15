Martinsville-Henry County is For Book Lovers Book-fest
Spencer Penn Centre 475 Spencer Penn Road , Spencer, Virginia 24165
On Saturday, September 16th from 11 AM to 3 PM, the Spencer-Penn Centre will host the 2nd Annual book-fest. The guest will make their way through various vendors and food trucks into the Spencer Penn Centre for meet-and-greet opportunities with our authors. Registered authors can bring their products to sale, take photos, offer signed copies, etc.
