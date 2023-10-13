Martin's Station Fall Encampment
Wilderness Road State Park 8051 Wilderness Rd, Ewing, Virginia 24248
A long summer has given way to autumn. The harvest of Powell’s Valley abounds. Our community is gathering to give thanks and celebrate the fruits of their hard labor. Journey to Joseph Martin’s Station, on the far reaches of the Virginia frontier, and visit with skilled tradesmen, mingle with tidewater merchants, and enjoy a majestic celebration amongst our family and friends.
- Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
$10 per vehicle Friday and Saturday
$5 per vehicle on Sunday
Other details
Standard parking or admission fee applies: No.
Extra fee: $10.00 per vehicle.
Children welcome: Yes.
Phone: 276-445-3065
Email Address: WildernessRoad@dcr.virginia.gov