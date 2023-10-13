Martin's Station Fall Encampment

A long summer has given way to autumn. The harvest of Powell’s Valley abounds. Our community is gathering to give thanks and celebrate the fruits of their hard labor. Journey to Joseph Martin’s Station, on the far reaches of the Virginia frontier, and visit with skilled tradesmen, mingle with tidewater merchants, and enjoy a majestic celebration amongst our family and friends.

Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$10 per vehicle Friday and Saturday

$5 per vehicle on Sunday

Other details

Extra fee: $10.00 per vehicle.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 276-445-3065

Email Address: WildernessRoad@dcr.virginia.gov