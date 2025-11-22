× Expand Courtesy Market in the Park

Join us in Pleasant Valley for Market in the Park Celebration of Lights, November 22,2025. The event is coordinated by the Rotary Club of South Fairmont and the Tygart Valley United Way.

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont meets Wednesday mornings from 7:30 am - 8:30 am at Say Boy on Country Club Rd in Fairmont, WV.

Many people and groups volunteer their time to help with the set up and daily operation of Celebration of Lights event.

Each year, over 1,000 hours of volunteer time is dedicated to producing this event for the public.

Local individuals, families and businesses have sponsored over 540 lighted holiday displays for your viewing enjoyment. These displays decorate the road around Morris Park located on Pleasant Valley Road in Fairmont.

In 2024, Celebration of Lights raised $75,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way.

If you are interested in sponsoring a display, please fill out our Sponsor Interest Form.

Admission

$10.00 Per Car

$30.00 Per Bus

$5.00 Per Person on Walker Nights (Children under 12 are admitted free)

We accept cash, credit card, debit card. Tickets may be purchased in advance.