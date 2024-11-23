Market in the Park Celebration of Lights

× Expand United Way Celebration of Lights

November 23, 2024 | 5:00-9:00

Parking

There will be two options for parking. East Fairmont High School and Wave Tech/East Marion Park. You can choose which site is more convenient for you.

Admission

$5.00 for adults and children under 12 are free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at both East Fairmont High School and Wave Tech.

Pre-Sale Online Tickets

Pre-Sale tickets can help you save time and can be purchased above. If you purchase ahead of time, you can go right to the shuttle loading line when you arrive.

Shuttles

Shuttles will be running on a continuous loop to both locations all evening. Buses will take you up into the park and drop you off from each site. No parking is available at the park, so please be sure and go directly to one of the designated parking locations.

Animals are not permitted at market night. Strollers can be brought on the shuttles.

The last shuttle to the park will be at 8:00 p.m. to ensure that guests have time to browse and enjoy the festivities. Shuttles will continue return trips until all patrons are back to their parking areas.