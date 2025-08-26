× Expand Yana Yatsuk Margo Price

For nearly a decade, Margo Price has created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream. Now she’s back with an exquisite, timeless album that reconnects with her roots. At its core, Hard Headed Woman is about that furious instinct to never waver — especially when our values and future are so clearly on the line. It’s country music as only Price can make it: free of rules, cherishing tradition, hard headed but with a delicate beating heart.