× Expand Courtesy Chattanooga Margarita Festival

WHO MAKES THE BEST MARGS IN CHATTANOOGA?

Join us as Chattanooga’s favorite restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in town! Work your way through your Sample Passport that includes 10 mini margaritas, plus enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, a Margarita Fest photobooth and some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors (food for purchase). Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, spicy, or frozen? Sip the night away and then vote for your favorite. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

Tickets

Visit our website to purchase tickets. All ticket purchases are non-refundable. This is a 21 and older event.

General Admission — $54 | Includes 10 sample-sized margaritas and access to entertainment, food trucks, fun photo ops and more!

VIP Admission — $95 | Enjoy the VIP experience! VIP includes all the benefits of GA, plus one-hour early admission (enter at 5 p.m.) two extra mini-margs, and light bites during VIP hour.