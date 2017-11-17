Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Mannheim Steamroller, the best-selling Christmas artist of all-time, will present the best the holiday has to offer this season. This year marks the 33rd Anniversary of the Christmas Tour and release of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, an album that revolutionized the Holiday Season music category. The group will perform live for one night only at the Salem Civic Center on November 17, 2017!

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.TicketMaster.com

