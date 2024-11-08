Make Around Here Market

Jonesborough, TN Jonesborough, Tennessee

November 8-9 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items, and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show, Made Around Here Market.

Now in its 42nd year, Made Around Here Market has grown to be a tradition for many in creating a unique shopping experience.

At Made Around Here Market, you’ll discover pieces from local and regional artisans and crafters, as well as residents from surrounding states.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
866.401.4223
