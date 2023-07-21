Main Street Moments Festival

× Expand Town of Tazewell

Main Street Moments is coordinated by Tazewell Today and the Town of Tazewell. It is a community street festival that includes food vendors, artisan and craft vendors, musical performances, along with community groups and civic organizations. It is held the fourth Friday and Saturday in July each year. The 2023 dates for the event are Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd.

For more information, visit the Tazewell Today website or contact Tazewell Today Executive Director Vanessa Rebentisch at director@tazewelltoday.org.