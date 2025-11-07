× Expand Courtesy Made Around Here Market

Each year, thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items, and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show, Made Around Here Market.

Now in its 43rd year, Made Around Here Market has grown to be a tradition for many in creating a unique shopping experience.

At Made Around Here Market, you’ll discover pieces from local and regional artisans and crafters, as well as residents from surrounding states.

All items are handmade, and you’ll have an opportunity to meet the makers and craftsmen! Some examples include pottery, paintings and varied mediums, photographs, screen-printed items, seasonal décor, holiday gifts, leather items, soap, woodcarvings, and more.

Made Around Here Market will be held inside the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, as well as an additional marketplace located in the main parking lot area and along the sidewalks.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for Jonesborough’s free children’s event during December.