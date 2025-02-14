× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Macbeth by William Shakespeare

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents MACBETH by William Shakespeare, February 14-22 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre, inside the John S. Burd Center for the Performing Arts. The show is sponsored by the Gainesville Times.

Valiant Scottish general Macbeth meets three witches who predict he will become Thane of Cawdor and then King of Scotland, igniting in him a desire for power. As Macbeth and his wife seize power through a series of bloody deeds, they are led down a path of murder, madness, and eventual ruin. Shakespeare’s timeless and compelling tragedy dramatizes the effects of political ambition on those who seek power. Recommended for ages 13+ for violence and dark psychological themes.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a one-of-a-kind, nationally-recognized collaboration between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.