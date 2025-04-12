Mac Arnold Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival
Downtown Fountain Inn 102 Depot Street, Fountain Inn, South Carolina 29644
SAVE THE DATE! APRIL 12TH, 2025
The Mac Arnold Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival is one of the most popular festivals in Fountain Inn. Enjoy delicious southern comforts while listening to legendary artist, Mac Arnold and the Plate Full of Blues. This event features a Jeep Jam and a Spring Market.
Mac Arnold & the Plate Full of Blues
Depot St.
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Catch a legendary free concert from Mac Arnold and the Plate Full of Blues and other national blues artists. Savor all the different renditions of collard greens, cornbread, and more southern fare.
Jeep Jam
Main St.
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Jeeps will line Main Street from 12pm - 6pm. Register to bring yours and don't forget to bring a duck!
Spring Market
Main St.
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Shop local artisans for homemade goods, bath products, baked treats and more! The Spring Market will be on Depot St. from 12pm - 6pm.