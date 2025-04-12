SAVE THE DATE! APRIL 12TH, 2025

The Mac Arnold Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival is one of the most popular festivals in Fountain Inn. Enjoy delicious southern comforts while listening to legendary artist, Mac Arnold and the Plate Full of Blues. This event features a Jeep Jam and a Spring Market.

Mac Arnold & the Plate Full of Blues

Depot St.

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Catch a legendary free concert from Mac Arnold and the Plate Full of Blues and other national blues artists. Savor all the different renditions of collard greens, cornbread, and more southern fare.

Jeep Jam

Main St.

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Jeeps will line Main Street from 12pm - 6pm. Register to bring yours and don't forget to bring a duck!

Spring Market

Main St.

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Shop local artisans for homemade goods, bath products, baked treats and more! The Spring Market will be on Depot St. from 12pm - 6pm.