Mabuhay Blue Ridge! A Filipino-American History Month Celebration

Celebrate Filipino American history month in October with the Filipino American Community of Western North Carolina. “Mabuhay (Mah-Boo-High) Blue Ridge” is the first ever Filipino-American History Month Celebration in Western North Carolina. Come share in this event honoring the rich history of Filipinos in the United States—the country’s fastest growing Asian-American community. Enjoy dance, music, poetry and remarks by Asheville Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler. The event takes place Friday October 25th at the South Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Road in Asheville—6 to 8pm. The program includes music, dance, a presentation on Filipino American History and more. For more information, call Virginia Rodriguez of the Filipino-American Community of Western North Carolina at 828-230-8847 or Tony Robles at 415-374-5344