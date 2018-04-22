Earth Day reminds us of the negative effects of pollution, but have you thought about light pollution? You may if you hope to see the Lyrids meteor shower this evening.

Thanks to the Friends of Sky Meadows, you can enjoy viewing the Lyrids meteor shower under the dark skies of Sky Meadows State Park. For $25/car, arrive between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and stay to watch the event until 5 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Event is limited to 100 vehicles. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dark-skies-meteor-shower-viewing-tickets-42927209439. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.

All are encouraged to bring telescopes and sport your favorite cosmic costume. Be sure to stop by the Dark Sky table before the shower begins to hear about the importance of dark sky conservation.

Food will be available for purchase from the Friends of Sky Meadows. There will be no walk-on registration, and no vehicles will be admitted after 11:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, no refunds will be granted, but the $25 will be considered a donation to the Friends of Sky Meadows. No alcohol is permitted per park regulations.