April 22, 2022 7:00 p.m. - April 23, 2022 8:00 a.m.

Historic Area.

This family-friendly event, made possible by the Friends of Sky Meadows, provides a relaxing opportunity to learn the importance of dark sky conservation and have a chance to view the Lyrid meteor shower while offering the unique experience of being in the park after dark. Begin the evening with a kid-friendly segment exploring the nocturnal animals that call Sky Meadows home. Join NASA JPL Ambassadors as they discuss the natural phenomenon of a meteor shower. Explore steps you can take back home to reduce light pollution with the International Dark-Sky Association. Later in the evening, view the Lyrid Meteor Shower with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club as they guide visitors through the night sky.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle (no more than 6 people per ticket). Water and breakfast will be provided, additional snacks available for purchase. Alcohol is prohibited. Event participants will be allowed to set up one tent for overnight viewing.

Space is limited. To register for the meteor shower viewing, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lyrid-meteor-shower-viewing-friends-of-sky-meadows-fundraiser-tickets-268524884157 .

Park gate will close promptly at 10 p.m. All proceeds go to the Friends of Sky Meadows.