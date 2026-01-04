× Expand Courtesy Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival

The 15th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 12-7 pm at the Lynchburg City Stadium Event Complex.

There will be 14+ wineries, cideries and distilleries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors.

Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30* at the gate. Non-drinking tickets are $15* at the gate.

*$2 service charge on credit card purchases at the gate.