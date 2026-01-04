Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival

to

Lynchburg City Stadium Lynchburg, Virginia

The 15th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 12-7 pm at the Lynchburg City Stadium Event Complex.

There will be 14+ wineries, cideries and distilleries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors.

Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30* at the gate. Non-drinking tickets are $15* at the gate.

*$2 service charge on credit card purchases at the gate.

Info

Lynchburg City Stadium Lynchburg, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival - 2026-04-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival - 2026-04-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival - 2026-04-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival - 2026-04-18 12:00:00 ical