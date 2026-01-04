Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival
to
Lynchburg City Stadium Lynchburg, Virginia
Courtesy Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival
The 15th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 12-7 pm at the Lynchburg City Stadium Event Complex.
There will be 14+ wineries, cideries and distilleries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors.
Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30* at the gate. Non-drinking tickets are $15* at the gate.
*$2 service charge on credit card purchases at the gate.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor