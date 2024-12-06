Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce's Annual Holiday Festival

Get in the holiday spirit during the 9th annual holiday festival in Downtown Luray. Families can come and enjoy pictures with Santa, live holiday music, cookies, hot cocoa, kid’s crafts, barrel train and wagon rides, local craft and food vendors, and much more.

Price: The event is free, but a $5 cash donation or canned food donations are requested in exchange for pictures with Santa.

Time: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM