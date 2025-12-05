Luray Christmas Tree Lighting

× Expand Courtesy Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce

Join the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce for their 9th Annual Holiday Open House on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4 pm to 8 pm. This event kicks off the Christmas holiday in Page County with Santa’s first visit to the area, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, holiday punch, and other goodies provided by the Chamber staff.

Then at 7:30 pm, follow Santa to the Luray Performing Arts Center Plaza where folks gather with the Luray Downtown Initiative (LDI) and the Town of Luray for the official lighting of their 25′ Christmas tree. For more information visit www.luraypage.com or www.downtownluray.com.