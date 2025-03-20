Lunch & Learn — Soul Tending: The Art of Spiritual Self-Care, with Renee Trudeau
Acclaimed author and retreat leader Renée Trudeau leads an embodied spiritual experience exploring ways to connect with the Divine in everyday life — including through song, gentle movement, meditation and more. Part of Kanuga’s Lunch & Learn series, the Thursday, March 20 event begins with a nature immersion gathering (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. Trudeau’s “Soul Tending” presentation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch in Kanuga’s dining hall. Bring a journal, pen and an early childhood photo of themselves. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.